“If you’re over 18, please register to vote for something else that is important - the presidential election,” she said.
Speaking about filming the video for Fortnight, she added: “Something I will always remember is that when I would finish a take and I would say ‘cut’ and we’d be done with the take, I would always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it - and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.
“Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”
Fortnight also took home the Best Collaboration prize, with Swift using her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 and their loved ones - a tragedy that had forever changed the world 23 years earlier.
“Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago,” she said.
“Everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost. That is the most important thing today.”
Post Malone, real name Austin Post, praised Swift following their flurry of wins, saying: “Absolutely lost for words, one of the most kind and talented people I have ever had the honour of knowing.
“Just the amount of work and care and love she puts into everything she does for the music video - I watched her tied up to like the operating table thing in the music video, and she was just directing the music video from there.”
However, Sabrina Carpenter beat Swift for Song of the Year, collecting the gong for her hit Espresso.
“Oh! Well, well, well, hi! I’ve literally never won one of these, this is really special. The first people who won are the fans,” she told the audience.
“If you clap after everything I say, they’re going to call me off the stage... but I just want to say, you guys are the reason I get to do what I love.
“But also the reason we could have so much fun and share music with each other. I just feel so grateful, you’re the best of all of us, it’s so cheesy, but I love you.”
Other winners on the night included Chappell Roan for Best New Artist, Eminem in the Best Hip-Hop category for Houdini, and SZA’s Snooze for Best R&B.
Katy Perry also scooped two accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and VMAs Most Iconic Performance for her rendition of Roar in 2013.
MTV VMAs 2024 - Full List of Winners
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Collaboration
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Pop
Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem - Houdini
Best R&B
SZA - Snooze
Best Alternative
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Best Rock
Lenny Kravitz - Human
Best Latin
Anitta - Mil Veces
Best Afrobeats
Tyla - Water
Best K-Pop
LISA - Rockstar
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Best Direction
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight - Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Best Editing
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight - Editing by Chancler Haynes
Best Choreography
Dua Lipa - Houdini - Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Best Visual Effects
Eminem - Houdini - Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Best Art Direction
Megan Thee Stallion - BOA - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Best Trending Video
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba - Mamushi
Best Group
SEVENTEEN
Song of the Summer
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Katy Perry - Roar
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Katy Perry.