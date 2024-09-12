“If you’re over 18, please register to vote for something else that is important - the presidential election,” she said.

Speaking about filming the video for Fortnight, she added: “Something I will always remember is that when I would finish a take and I would say ‘cut’ and we’d be done with the take, I would always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it - and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

Fortnight also took home the Best Collaboration prize, with Swift using her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 and their loved ones - a tragedy that had forever changed the world 23 years earlier.

“Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago,” she said.

“Everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost. That is the most important thing today.”

Post Malone, real name Austin Post, praised Swift following their flurry of wins, saying: “Absolutely lost for words, one of the most kind and talented people I have ever had the honour of knowing.

“Just the amount of work and care and love she puts into everything she does for the music video - I watched her tied up to like the operating table thing in the music video, and she was just directing the music video from there.”

However, Sabrina Carpenter beat Swift for Song of the Year, collecting the gong for her hit Espresso.

“Oh! Well, well, well, hi! I’ve literally never won one of these, this is really special. The first people who won are the fans,” she told the audience.

“If you clap after everything I say, they’re going to call me off the stage... but I just want to say, you guys are the reason I get to do what I love.

“But also the reason we could have so much fun and share music with each other. I just feel so grateful, you’re the best of all of us, it’s so cheesy, but I love you.”

Other winners on the night included Chappell Roan for Best New Artist, Eminem in the Best Hip-Hop category for Houdini, and SZA’s Snooze for Best R&B.

Katy Perry also scooped two accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and VMAs Most Iconic Performance for her rendition of Roar in 2013.

MTV VMAs 2024 - Full List of Winners

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Collaboration

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Pop

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem - Houdini

Best R&B

SZA - Snooze

Best Alternative

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Best Rock

Lenny Kravitz - Human

Best Latin

Anitta - Mil Veces

Best Afrobeats

Tyla - Water

Best K-Pop

LISA - Rockstar

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Best Direction

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight - Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Best Editing

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight - Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography

Dua Lipa - Houdini - Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Best Visual Effects

Eminem - Houdini - Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Best Art Direction

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Best Trending Video

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba - Mamushi

Best Group

SEVENTEEN

Song of the Summer

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Katy Perry - Roar

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Katy Perry.