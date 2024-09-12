Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry (L-R) were among the stand-outs on the VMAs red carpet. Photos / Jamie McCarthy / Gotham / WireImage

Music’s biggest names are hitting the red carpet for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Here are the best looks.

Stars have hit the red carpet outside New York’s UBS Arena ahead of today’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift is this year’s most nominated artist, earning 12 nods for categories including Video, Song and Artist of the Year.

Her Fortnight duet partner Post Malone is following close behind with 11 nominations; Eminem has eight, and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter all have seven each.

Before the awards, though, is the red carpet - here are all the best, worst and wildest outfits.