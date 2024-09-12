A wet-look Katy Perry arrived with
partner Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Photo / Gotham / WireImage
World’s biggest pop star and proud childless cat lady Taylor Swift looks like she’s left plenty of room in her flowing outfit to store all her awards tonight:
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Gotham / WireImage
Toast of 2024
Chappell Roan recently warned fans not to approach her to ask for photos - and it looks like she means it, she’s walking the red carpet armed with a sword. Roan was also caught on video going off at the red carpet photographers, turning on her heels and pointing at one snapper as she screamed: “YOU SHUT THE F*** UP!”
She’s arguably the biggest (non-Swift) pop star in the world at this very second - and Sabrina Carpenter’s paying homage to the greats, wearing the Bob Mackie gown Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars:
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in an Oscars gown worn by Madonna in 1991. Photo / Jamie McCarthy / WireImage
Look, I am a card-carrying Addison Rae stan (stream
Diet Pepsi) but her tutu, bikini and pointy boob-pillows ensemble is a contender for night’s weirdest outfit:
I have absolutely no idea who Jazzelle Zanaughtti is, but you don’t wear an outfit like this without warranting a mention in red carpet coverage:
Rapper GloRilla is throwin’ it back with what looks like a sartorial tribute to TLC’s late rap legend Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes:
She’s been a nasty girl, girl - Tinashe’s outfit gives new meaning to the term “low cut”:
A disappointingly demure red carpet outing from Lil Nas X:
Elusive chanteuse Paris Hilton just released her second album, making her a more worthy guest than about 60% of the “internet personaliies” in attendance today:
Camila Cabello is giving Morticia Addams:
Hostess with the mostess Megan Thee Stallion:
Tate McRae is hitting that red carpet with some black lace and a dream:
Singer Halsey is in shades of leopard red:
Also in red, Little Mermaid herself Halle Bailey:
TV personality Chanel West Coast’s outfit looks like it’s been through the shredder:
Only ageless rock god Lenny Kravitz could pull off this “shirtless but somehow wearing a tie” look:
Doesn’t The Kid LAROI look like a nice young man you’d take home to meet (Tate McRae’s) parents:
Continuing the shirt-free VMAs trend, it’s “internet personality” Dom Fenison:
We’re used to seeing handsome Maneskin frontman Damiano David in a lot less clothing than this:
R&B singer Summer Walker is all curves in this leopard-print mini dress:
It ain’t easy being green - unless you’re TV personality Adizia “Bambi” Benson: