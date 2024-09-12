Advertisement
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: All the wildest looks from the red carpet

By Nick Bond
Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry (L-R) were among the stand-outs on the VMAs red carpet. Photos / Jamie McCarthy / Gotham / WireImage

Music’s biggest names are hitting the red carpet for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Here are the best looks.

Stars have hit the red carpet outside New York’s UBS Arena ahead of today’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift is this year’s most nominated artist, earning 12 nods for categories including Video, Song and Artist of the Year.

Her Fortnight duet partner Post Malone is following close behind with 11 nominations; Eminem has eight, and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter all have seven each.

Before the awards, though, is the red carpet - here are all the best, worst and wildest outfits.

A wet-look Katy Perry arrived with partner Orlando Bloom:

Katy Perry arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Photo / Gotham / WireImage
World’s biggest pop star and proud childless cat lady Taylor Swift looks like she’s left plenty of room in her flowing outfit to store all her awards tonight:

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Gotham / WireImage
Toast of 2024 Chappell Roan recently warned fans not to approach her to ask for photos - and it looks like she means it, she’s walking the red carpet armed with a sword. Roan was also caught on video going off at the red carpet photographers, turning on her heels and pointing at one snapper as she screamed: “YOU SHUT THE F*** UP!”

She’s arguably the biggest (non-Swift) pop star in the world at this very second - and Sabrina Carpenter’s paying homage to the greats, wearing the Bob Mackie gown Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars:

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in an Oscars gown worn by Madonna in 1991. Photo / Jamie McCarthy / WireImage
Look, I am a card-carrying Addison Rae stan (stream Diet Pepsi) but her tutu, bikini and pointy boob-pillows ensemble is a contender for night’s weirdest outfit:

I have absolutely no idea who Jazzelle Zanaughtti is, but you don’t wear an outfit like this without warranting a mention in red carpet coverage:

Rapper GloRilla is throwin’ it back with what looks like a sartorial tribute to TLC’s late rap legend Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes:

She’s been a nasty girl, girl - Tinashe’s outfit gives new meaning to the term “low cut”:

A disappointingly demure red carpet outing from Lil Nas X:

Elusive chanteuse Paris Hilton just released her second album, making her a more worthy guest than about 60% of the “internet personaliies” in attendance today:

Camila Cabello is giving Morticia Addams:

Hostess with the mostess Megan Thee Stallion:

Tate McRae is hitting that red carpet with some black lace and a dream:

Singer Halsey is in shades of leopard red:

Also in red, Little Mermaid herself Halle Bailey:

TV personality Chanel West Coast’s outfit looks like it’s been through the shredder:

Only ageless rock god Lenny Kravitz could pull off this “shirtless but somehow wearing a tie” look:

Doesn’t The Kid LAROI look like a nice young man you’d take home to meet (Tate McRae’s) parents:

Continuing the shirt-free VMAs trend, it’s “internet personality” Dom Fenison:

We’re used to seeing handsome Maneskin frontman Damiano David in a lot less clothing than this:

R&B singer Summer Walker is all curves in this leopard-print mini dress:

It ain’t easy being green - unless you’re TV personality Adizia “Bambi” Benson: