The singer is currently on a South Pacific tour and has just returned from sold-out shows around the Pacific Islands and Australia. His shows in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington this weekend are also sold out.

Tatofi was named International Pacific Artist of the Year for his hits including: ‘Ouana, Storms Never Last, I’m Gonna Love You and Tears On My Pillow.

It seems Tatofi’s presence at the ceremony this year was a huge drawcard and resulted in a huge public turnout this year.

In his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to God for his talent and also drew laughter from the crowd when he gave a shoutout to the Tongan village of Vaini.

His performance saw him sing a mix of two of his most popular songs and saw the entire audience on their feet, dancing and cheering for him - with security struggling to keep fans away from the stage.

Auckland hip hop artist Diggy Dupe, who was nominated for four awards this year, was named Best Pacific Hip-Hop Artist and also the coveted Best Pacific Male Artist this year.

The other big winner of the night was Polynesian heavy metal band Shepherds Reign, from South Auckland. The group, who were nominated in six award categories this year, were awarded the Best Pacific Song gong for their hit jam: Ala Mai.

The group also took home the much sought-after award for Best Pacific Music Album.

Onehunga’s finest rap group, SWIDT, was up for three awards this year. They were named Best Pacific Group. Singer Sam V received the Best Pacific Soul / RnB Artist accolade and Pasifika roots reggae royalty Unity Pacific won Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist.

The other big wins last night went to the Signature Choir, Mana Moana, whose performances wowed audiences last year. They were awarded Best Pacific Gospel Artist.

The Best Producer award was given to Haz Beats and the People’s Choice Award for Best Pacific Artist went to singer Shane Walker, while the special Phillip Fuemana Award for Most Promising Pacific Artist went to MITI.

Samoan songstress Jordan Gavet won the Radio Airplay Award for her catchy jam He Said, while Noa Records was awarded the Creative NZ Award and Aaron Strickland - Astro the Independent Music Award gong.

This year’s Pacific Music Awards Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Auckland-based singer and songwriter Teremoana Rapley, whose contribution to Pacific music and music in general in Aotearoa has spanned decades.

A live tribute acknowledged Rapley’s work in the hip-hop Aotearoa scene over the years and her contributions to groups such as Upper Hutt Posse and Moana and the Moahunters in the 1990s.

