Kingdom Chapple-Wilson, aka Kings, struck it big with his single Don't Worry 'Bout It.

Kings – real name Kingdom Chapple-Wilson – tops the PMA chart with a total of 13 trophies awarded to him over the years for his work as a talented producer, singer, songwriter and rapper.

He officially hit the music scene in 2016 when he released his debut single: Don’t Worry ‘Bout It.

The relaxed and easy-to-listen and groove-to beat was an instant hit and spent a record 33 consecutive weeks at the #1 spot on the NZ Singles Chart. At the time, the artist who held the record for most weeks at number one was one songstress dubbed Lorde.

His gongs at the Pacific Music Awards have included: Best Pacific Male Artist, Best Urban Artist and Best Producer. He is up for three categories this year: Best Pacific Male Artist, Best Producer and Best Pacific Album for Dad’s Son.

Kings continues to produce music under his self-run label Arch Angel Records and, away from music, he is a proud dad.

2. Aaradhna: 11 awards

Samoan-Indian songstress Aaradhna has had a stellar career that has spanned almost the length of the Pacific Music Awards.

The talented singer and songwriter has been involved with music since she was a little girl; often describing music as a constant in their household – a passion shared and nurtured by her Samoan mother and Indian father.

Aaradha’s first album, I Love You, was released in 2006 under the Dawn Raid Entertainment label and is still regarded as a favourite among her fans who have seen her go from RnB and soul queen to exploring sounds close to folk, indy and Indian pop.

She has worked with some of New Zealand’s most well-known Pacific artists over the years; including Adeaze, Savage, David Dallas, Sons of Zion and Sammy Johnson.

Aaradhna has won big at the PMAs over the years and is nominated in a whopping five categories tonight: Best Pacific Female Artist, Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist, Best Pacific Song, Best Producer and Best Pacific Music Video, alongside director Anahera Parata.

3. Tomorrow People: 10 awards

Wellington reggae band Tomorrow People.

Tomorrow People are one of the most popular and well-known reggae bands to come out of Wellington since starting some 14 years ago.

The seven-piece band released their debut album, One, in 2012 under Illegal Musik/Warner Music and was an instant hit with fans – debuting at #1 in the New Zealand Charts at the time.

Their music has seen them become a regular feature in nominations for various awards events around New Zealand over the years, including the Pacific Music Awards.

Over the years, they have picked up PMA accolades for Best Pacific Group, Best Roots Reggae Artist, Best Pacific Album and the coveted People’s Choice awards.

4. Nesian Mystik: 8 awards

The boys of Nesian Mystik.

Nesian Mystik – everybody’s favourite Polynesian boy band of the early 2000s – brought a whole new flavour of RnB and hip hop, with a unique dose of island and Kiwiana sound arguably not heard of before.

There was huge excitement when the boys hit the scene – not only for their music but for the diversity they reflected in Auckland’s Polynesian community.

The group’s story is well documented; with the majority of the crew – who attended Auckland’s Western Springs College at the time – forming the band at school in 1999 to take part in the then Smokefree Pacifica Beats competition.

Their debut album, aptly named Polysaturated, was a massive deal when it was released in late 2002 and went straight to #1 on the NZ album charts. It would go on to achieve certified four times Platinum status, with hits including: Nesian Style, For The People, It’s On and Brothaz.

Over the years, Nesian Mystik have won several big awards for their efforts; including Best Pacific Urban Artist, Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Album and APRA Best Song at the Pacific Music Awards.

5= Kas Futialo / Tha Feelstyle: 7 awards

Kas Tha Feelstyle Futialo pictured in 2018.

Samoan rapper Kas Futialo, known as Tha Feelstyle, is proudly Samoan and shows that off any way he can – including his music – which had even the palagi kids singing along to his jams.

Regarded as an OG in the Samoan/Pacific and Kiwi hip hop scene, he has been in the game since the late 1980s and has worked alongside the likes of fellow Samoan rapper King Kapisi and NZ hip hop royalty Che Fu.

Of note is Futialo’s single Suamalie/Ain’t Mad at You, which was a huge hit despite Futialo rapping entirely in Samoan. Only the chorus was in English and featured the catchy phrase that had everyone singing along loudly: “I ain’t mad at you, you. I’ve got too much time to lose, wastin’ over you.”

The music video for that song was captured in Samoa and showed a beautiful insight into the island village life; featuring Futialo’s friends and family and local schoolchildren. The clip was captured by Kiwi filmmaker Chris Graham, who also directed the 2006 film Sione’s Wedding – and the song was also featured in the movie.

Futialo dominated the 2005 Pacific Music Awards, taking home Best Pacific Male Artist, Best Pacific Urban Artist and APRA Best Pacific Song for Suamalie. He has also won several accolades at the NZ Music Awards as well as the Best Pacific Music Album gong for his album Good Morning Samoa in 2012.

5= Three Houses Down: 7 awards

The boys from South Auckland reggae band Three Houses Down pictured with nephew General Fiyah.

Mention “South Auckland reggae” in a sentence and the name that will most likely follow will be Three Houses Down.

The boys have come a long way since their humble beginnings out of the Pome’e family home in Ōtara in 2004 – having toured around Australia, the US, the Pacific region and New Zealand over the years. They are also a regular fixture at annual reggae and music festivals around the country, including One Love.

Made up of predominantly Tongan and Samoan members, the group often takes inspiration from their heritage to create uniquely Pacific reggae songs, including hits: Island Lullaby, Keep Your Culture, Foi Paongo, Kanikapila and more recently, a rendition of Tongan classic Heilala Tangi Tangi i Loto.

They have been nominated and won several Pacific Music Awards over the years, including for Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist and APRA Best Pacific Song. At the 2010 PMAs, the group won the coveted Tui for Best Pacific Music Album, for Break Out, which saw them honoured at the then Vodafone Music Awards later that year.

In recent years, the addition of nephew General Fiyah has brought new life to the band and their music.

