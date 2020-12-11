Taylor Swift releases film clip for willow to delighted fans

Taylor Swift's new music video for "willow" has dropped. Photo / YouTube

Taylor Swift has sent the internet into overdrive with her surprise new video released this afternoon.

In a whirlwind day for the singer's dedicated legion of fans, Swift made the announcement her ninth studio album would be released today, only five months after her first isolation album, folklore, which similarly dropped to surprise from fans.

Her intriguing Instagram post also had fans were convinced she'd secretly married her partner, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Now, the video has arrived and it features an incredibly whimsical tune that goes well with its video.

Earlier today, the pop star had told fans on Instagram: "I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern."

"It's called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs.

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

"There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

The multi-award winner released her eighth studio album folklore in July, telling fans she had time to focus on it given her Lover world tour had been cancelled.

It has been nominated for six Grammys.

Swift is certainly busy with music right now. The star is currently re-recording her first six studio albums amid her highly-publicised battle with celebrity music executive Scooter Braun over ownership of the rights to her back catalogue.

"Willow" is the first single from her ninth studio album, evermore. Photo / YouTube

Swift opened up about her experience re-recording her older songs, including her breakout 2008 hit Love Story.

"I've been having a really good time re- recording my older music," she said.

"It's been the most fun doing Love Story, because the older music … My voice was so teenaged and sometimes when I hear my older music and my young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now.

"It's been the most fun to go back and re-record ones that I feel like I can actually, possibly improve upon.

"So that has been a really amazing, fun adventure."

Famous for putting Easter eggs in her music, the first picture Swift released from willow today sent fans into a marriage-speculation frenzy, referencing the name of the album evermore, which means "forever and always".

Calling it now. #TaylorSwift and Joe got married. Could easily be a wedding dress and can’t see her ring finger on her left hand. #evermore... forever, until the end of time, until death do us part.

Taking it a step further and saying she’s pregnant with a daughter, Willow. 🤞🏼 https://t.co/BDXqzuXo2v — James (@Jah_mes_) December 10, 2020

Swift and Alwyn, 29, are believed to have met in mid-2016, but dating rumours didn't emerge until May 2017.

They were photographed together for the first time in June sitting on a balcony in Nashville.