Covid 19 coronavirus: Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for virus

A Covid infection caps a horror 2020 for Ellen DeGeneres.

Controversial TV star Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19.

The American TV star revealed her diagnosis in a post on her show's Instagram account.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said.

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

The Covid infection caps a dismal end to a horror 2020 for DeGeneres, 62, whose show has been plagued by allegations of bullying.

The allegations of workplace bullying included claims of a "toxic" workplace environment, accounts of intimidation, racism and unjust termination.

The clams led to an investigation and the departure of several staff.

An internal investigation was carried out as a result.

DeGeneres issued an apology after the bullying allegations were made public - but even her apology was slammed as being the "worst non-apology ever".

DeGeneres was able to keep broadcasting her TV talk show during Covid precautions by filming it at her house.