Covid 19 coronavirus: Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for virus

Controversial TV star Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19.
The American TV star revealed her diagnosis in a post on her show's Instagram account.
"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said.
"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."
The Covid infection caps a dismal end to a horror 2020 for DeGeneres, 62, whose show has been plagued by allegations of bullying.
Read More
- Ellen DeGeneres debuts new look on The Ellen Show - NZ Herald
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi snap up $69 million house in LA - NZ Herald
- Reporter who broke Ellen DeGeneres scandal reveals all - NZ Herald
- Ellen DeGeneres show wins top award despite toxic workplace allegations - NZ Herald
- Ellen DeGeneres' new $55 Be Kind boxes cause customer outrage - NZ Herald
- Anne Heche claims romance with Ellen DeGeneres got her fired from 'multimillion-dollar movie de...
The allegations of workplace bullying included claims of a "toxic" workplace environment, accounts of intimidation, racism and unjust termination.
The clams led to an investigation and the departure of several staff.
An internal investigation was carried out as a result.
DeGeneres issued an apology after the bullying allegations were made public - but even her apology was slammed as being the "worst non-apology ever".
DeGeneres was able to keep broadcasting her TV talk show during Covid precautions by filming it at her house.