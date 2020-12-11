Marvel won't recast Black Panther out of respect for Chadwick Boseman

Marvel's boss today confirmed T'Challa will not be recast, out of respect for late actor Chadwick Boseman. Photo / Disney

Marvel has today announced that, out of respect for late actor Chadwick Boseman, it will not recast his character in Black Panther.

Black Panther 2 will still be released in July 2022 as scheduled, but Boseman's character T'Challa will not be recast in the sequel.

"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past," head of Marvel Kevin Feige said today, during Marvel's presentation at Disney's Investor Day.

"To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," Feige added.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the first Black Panther movie will be out on July 8, 2022.

No further details about the movie have been released yet.

Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, aged 43. His death shocked the world, especially because the actor kept his illness secret the entire time.