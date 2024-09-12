Sir Ian McKellen says he won’t return to the stage “for another year” after suffering a nasty fall in June.
The 85-year-old is still recovering after tumbling from the stage during a performance of Player Kings at London’s Noël Coward Theatre - and the legendary actor won’t be rushing his return.
Asked how he’ll know when the time is right to get back to the stage, he told Simon Mayo on the Greatest Hits Radio Drivetime Show: “That’s a good point – I think I’ll know because the contract says I have to turn up at a particular time!
“I’m not proposing to work on stage for another year and I think by then, this will all be all right.”