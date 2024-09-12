The Lord of the Rings icon admitted the focus of his recovery is overcoming the “mental disturbance” he suffered from the fall, rather than the physical injuries.

Sir Ian had been wearing a fat suit when his foot got caught in a chair during a battle scene, and as he shook it loose, he slipped on a newspaper scattered on the stage.

He suffered a chipped vertebra and a fractured wrist, but he thought his injuries were far worse in the moment.

“What I’ve been left with is not so much a physical injury, but a mental disturbance because I thought it was much more serious at the time that it was,” he explained.

“I think I thought I was about to die; I thought I’d broken my neck. I’d forgotten, but apparently I’d said, ‘I’ve broken my neck, I am dying’ and if I said it, I must have thought that I was.

“And I’ve just got to deal with that. I’m not dying, not just yet - and I hope I’ll get back to acting again on stage.”

The 85-year-old recently opened up about the fall, which saw him land on a member of the audience in the front row.

Chuckling, he told ITV’s This Morning: “I don’t remember exactly what happened.

“I finally found out who she was, and so I’ve been in contact with her. But I hope she’s all right!”