Sir Ian McKellen pictured in London in April. Photo / Getty Images

The beloved actor and Lord of the Rings star reveals he is struggling after his shock accident earlier this year.

Sir Ian McKellen is still in “agonising pain” after falling from the stage during a West End play.

The 85-year-old actor was performing in Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London in June when he lost his footing and had to quit his planned part in the UK tour to deal with his injuries but admitted it could have been a lot worse had he not been wearing a fat suit.

He told Saga magazine: “My chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist are not yet healed. I avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me, and I’ve been dealing with agonising pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took. But the fat suit I wore for Falstaff saved my ribs and other joints, so I consider myself lucky.”

The Lord of the Rings star noted that he has “relived the fall” several times and described the whole experience as “horrible” because it marked the end of his participation in the show.