Dickie Arbiter, the late Queen’s official spokesman between 1988 and 2000, also hit out at the actor for making his comments after accepting an honour from the Queen.

He said: “Ian McKellen was being somewhat churlish and over the top suggesting the late Queen was rude when she asked if people ‘were still going to the theatre’.

While admitting being “most definitely on Harry’s side”, Sir Ian McKellen has claimed Prince Harry is “probably not bright enough” to have survived royal life. Photos / Getty Images

“Theatres have complained for years about high costs and a lack of bums on seats - a perfectly legitimate question. If that’s how he felt, why accept the honour?

“It was a snide attack not expected of an intelligent man with such stature. The question is, ‘Did the late Queen really say that?’, and, if so, why come out with it now? A cheap shot.”

McKellen was knighted for services to the performing arts in 1991 and Queen Elizabeth II appointed him Companion of Honour for his services to drama and equality in 2008.

He said about the Queen: “I’m sure she was quite mad at the end. And on the few occasions I met her, she was quite rude.”

”When I received a medal for acting, she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time’.

“I said, ‘Well, not as long as you’. I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’ “That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting.

“It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f*** about you? Because I don’t. Now off you go!’”

Mckellen also made comments about the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip, saying he was “deeply, deeply eccentric” and possibly “deeply unhappy”.

He said: “Same with the present king. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged.”

“As for [Prince] Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself.”