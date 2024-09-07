Royal biographer Margaret Holder has now told the Daily Express about his remarks, which he made during a chat with the Times: “Perhaps if Sir Ian feels so slighted by the Queen he could consider returning his knighthood, although he may regret that in the future.”
Holder also referred to the actor’s fall from stage in June in London, which left him hospitalised, adding: “We have to remember this is an elderly man who had a nasty accident recently. Perhaps he may say something different in time to come.”