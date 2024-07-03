The Lord of the Rings legend - who celebrated his 85th birthday in May - was hospitalised on June 17 after losing his footing during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre on London’s West End, which saw him plunge from the stage into the audience.
“My doctors promise a complete recovery -but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.”
The veteran actor confirmed his understudy David Semark will take on the role of drunken raconteur John Falstaff on the company’s upcoming four-week tour, after replacing him for the final West End performances “with panache”.
Meanwhile, McKellen admitted it felt “somewhat shameful” to be missing shows, even though it’s not his fault.
He continued: “Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame.