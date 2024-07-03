“My doctors promise a complete recovery -but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.”

The veteran actor confirmed his understudy David Semark will take on the role of drunken raconteur John Falstaff on the company’s upcoming four-week tour, after replacing him for the final West End performances “with panache”.

Meanwhile, McKellen admitted it felt “somewhat shameful” to be missing shows, even though it’s not his fault.

He continued: “Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame.

“None of us ever wants to let down our audience. But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact.

“His mise-en-scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”

Sir Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after falling during a theatre production. Photo / AP

After his fall, the rest of McKellen’s performances for the last week of Player Kings run in London were cancelled to allow him to rest.

The production came to a finish in the city on 22 June, but McKellen was expected to rejoin the cast when the play started on its UK tour with a show in Bristol on 3 July.

Earlier this week, he said: “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day.

“It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”