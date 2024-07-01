Following Sir Ian McKellen’s shock onstage fall last month, the actor has shared a sad update.
Sir Ian McKellen has pulled out of the UK tour of his latest play as he continues to recover from a horror stage fall.
The Lord of the Rings acting veteran, who turned 85 in May, was rushed to hospital on June 17 from the Noel Coward Theatre on London’s West End when he lost his footing in a fight scene while playing Shakespeare’s drunken raconteur John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings and plunged into the audience.
Despite reports soon after his fall he would rejoin the cast when the play goes on tour across Britain, McKellen has now said he has been forced to withdraw with “the greatest reluctance” as he is taking medical advice to “protect my recovery”.