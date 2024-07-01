The actor added in a statement on Monday, July 1: “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day.

“It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.

“I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

“But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

After his fall, the rest of McKellen’s performances for the last week of Player Kings run in London were cancelled to allow him to rest.

The production came to a finish in the city on June 22, but McKellen was expected to rejoin the cast when the play started on its UK tour with a show in Bristol on July 3.

A statement from the production added about his exit from the tour: “Following Ian McKellen’s injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors’ advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover.

“As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Player Kings (3–27 July 2024.)

“Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings.”