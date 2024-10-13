Sir Elton John onstage during the European debut of Elton John: Never Too Late at the London Film Festival on October 10. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Elton John has admitted “I don’t know how much time I have left”.

The 77-year-old musician spoke about life and death in his upcoming documentary and revealed he thinks about his own mortality now more than ever.

According to the Mirror, in one scene from Elton John: Never Too Late, John says: “I wonder what is going to happen to all of my stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don’t know how much time I have left.

“You think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think, ‘Well I just want to be where I want to be now’.

“I don’t have to work after this. I will work and do records and putting radio shows together but travelling does take so much out of you.