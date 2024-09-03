He continued to explain to fans that he is “grateful” for the professional healthcare workers and his family, who have all rallied to take “such good care” of the Rocket Man singer.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

John signed off, “With love and gratitude, Elton John.”

Fellow A-listers were quick to flood the comment section with well wishes for the star, including supermodel Linda Evangelista who wrote, “sending you love and wishing you a speedy recovery”.

Sir Elton John retired from touring last year. Photo / Getty Images

American tennis player, Billie Jean King commented, “Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend.” While country music star TJ Osborne added, “Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready ;)”

Fans also filled the comment section of the social media post with one person writing, “Thinking and praying for you! I hope you get well soon”.

Another added, “Sending so much love and wishes for a full and speedy recovery!”

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer’s health has taken a front seat over the past few years, with the star first being spotted in a wheelchair following one of his shows in June 2022.

At the time, both UK and US tabloids reported that the Grammy winner was looking “frail”. However, he soon clarified that he was only using the wheelchair in the airport. He had just finished an energetic show, and the walk to his plane was “extremely long”, so his team organised a chair allowing him to rest his hip.

Just over one year after the wheelchair saga, the star reportedly fell over while holidaying at his villa in Nice, France. After a brief hospitalisation for precautionary measures, he was released and was said to be in good health.

Unfortunately, the star wasn’t able to keep his health troubles away in 2023 and in January this year, he underwent knee replacement surgery.

Sir Elton John's husband, David Furnish, has hinted at new music. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to Variety in March, his husband David Furnish said, “Both his knees were bent so badly, but his left knee is now perfectly straight. His right knee is still bent so he’s going to have another surgery in April.”

While John retired from touring last year with his five-year, 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he hasn’t retired completely and is working on two musicals, one Broadway show about late TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and an adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Furnish also hinted in March that his husband could be getting ready to release new music, “I don’t think you’re going to have to wait too long [for new music]. I can’t say when but he’s making real progress.”











