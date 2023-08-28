Elton John was hospitalised in Monaco over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Elton John was hospitalised over the weekend after a fall at his villa in Nice, France.

The legendary British music star was rushed to Princess Grace hospital in Monaco where, according to the New York Post, he received treatment at the hospital’s orthopaedic centre.

A spokesman for the Rocket Man singer told the Post: “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The veteran performer has reportedly been spending the European summer on the French Riviera with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons. The family’s down time follows the end of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which wrapped in early July.

Musician Elton John and his husband David Furnish. Photo / Reuters.

At a final performance in Sweden, John closed his set with the hits Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road before telling the audience: “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?

“But, ya know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.”

Sir Elton John on stage in New Zealand. Photo / File

According to the New York Post, he expressed gratitude to his fans for the support he’s had throughout his 50-year career: “Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” said the Tiny Dancer singer who performed his final New Zealand shows in January this year.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

While his stage career has come to an end, according to the Post he hasn’t ruled out releasing new music.















