The music legend retired from touring last summer after finishing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Photo / Getty Images
Sir Elton John has joked there’s “not much” left of him after his various health issues.
The 77-year-old music legend - who retired from touring last summer after finishing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour - referenced the various organs and other body parts he’s had removed as he thanked everyone for their support over the years.
Speaking after a screening of Elton John: Never Too Late at New York Film Festival, he said: “To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left.
“I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.