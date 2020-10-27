Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 28: Ice cream in pain after fall

3 minutes to read

Howard Williams snapped this picture in Browns Bay because "it looked a bit miserable after it fell from a kid's cone onto the hot pavement."

Ana Samways
By:

Did you know…

1. In Sierra Leone, before getting a driver's license, you have to buy a board game called "The Drivers' Way". The game involves rolling stoplight-themed dice and moving classic cars around a