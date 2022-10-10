Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 11: Take your pick

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Speed limit at Langs Beach.

Speed limit at Langs Beach.

Public phone rings ... and rings ... and rings

For years, the public payphone in Beijing sat underused, eclipsed by the rise of the smartphone. Then on a Saturday in July it began ringing

Latest from Entertainment