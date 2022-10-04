Spotted by Dave Hopkinson.

Are dolphins getting high?

A bite of puffer fish can paralyse and kill a human, but dolphins have been seen using the spiky lethal creatures as a chew toy, leading humans to wonder if the sea mammals were getting a buzz off the neurotoxin found in the fish. Zoologist Rob Pilley told Britain's Sunday Times: "This was a case of young dolphins purposely experimenting with something we know to be intoxicating ... After chewing the puffer gently and passing it around, they began acting most peculiarly, hanging around with their noses at the surface as if fascinated by their own reflection."

Have you heard the one about ...

1. A politician from the United Kingdom, John Bell, believed that he was a bird, stating that he could fly much better than a bird because he kept his shoulders oiled. Despite his state of mind, he remained a Member of Parliament until his death in 1851.

2. A Berlin-based artist tricked Google Maps into thinking that a completely empty street was bursting with traffic by filling a wagon with 99 smartphones, opening Maps navigation on all of them, and then slowly pulling the wagon along Berlin streets.

3. A Brazilian con artist called Carlos Kaiser had a decade-long career as a football player and managed to sign for multiple teams without playing even one regular game. The one time he almost had to play, he started a fight during the match to get a red card to avoid actually playing.

Rubbish obstacle course

The footpaths by the Balmoral shops (Rocklands Ave) can be challenging to use at weekends, declares a local reader.

The most unpopular men in Ohio right now

The would-be winners of almost US$29,000 at an Ohio fishing tournament were disqualified after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets. The judge was suspicious when one team's fish weighed almost twice what he expected - they should each weigh around 1.8kg but the total weight indicated they would have to be at least 3.2kg each.