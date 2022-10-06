Puppy love.

The sexual orientation of Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley has been as hot a topic as that of any actual celebrity - and perhaps more so, given that fans haven't received clear confirmation of their suspicions - until now. In the newly released animated flick Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, Velma's attraction to another woman is acknowledged outright. When meeting famous fashion designer Coco Diablo, Velma blushes and her glasses fog up.

Coffee vs tea

Which is better for you? The Washington Post has the answer: "Coffee drinkers can raise a mug to fibre, microbiome health and lowering risk for cancer and diabetes. But tea drinkers do not despair. Tea is undoubtedly good for your blood pressure, cholesterol, stress levels and mental health and productivity. And both drinks are winners when it comes to heart health and longevity. And for tea, especially, there are likely more health benefits that are yet to be discovered. One reason coffee is linked to more health benefits than tea is that it's been the subject of far more studies." As far as popularity goes, tea comes out on top. It's been estimated that the world drinks three cups of tea for every cup of coffee.

Bin blindness

Fuelling the rage.

A reader writes: "This picture was taken outside Burger Fuel on Ponsonby Rd on a Saturday morning. It is similar on a Sunday. What has happened to people's sense of responsibility and thoughts about other people? There is a rubbish bin within five metres. No wonder the world is in such a mess."

Well-trained human

A reader writes: "When our dog was a puppy he howled all night, but we read that a hot-water bottle would help him sleep through the night. He is now 3 years old and I have to make him a hot-water bottle every night or he won't go to bed."