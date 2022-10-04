Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 6: Unnecessary signs

Ana Samways
By
3 mins to read

Office perks that weren't really

1. "At a workplace I spent almost a decade at, I had my annual review at my sixth year. My job had gotten increasingly difficult ("more responsibility!") with no commensurate