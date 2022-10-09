Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 10: The hygienic way

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read

AirTags show up airline

Apple's AirTags are an excellent way to know where your luggage is — and a snitch on airlines who don't know where your luggage is. Lufthansa is the first

Latest from Entertainment