Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 23: Telling it like it is in Tauranga

3 minutes to read

Sign at the Greerton shopping centre, Tauranga.

Ana Samways
By:

Did you know…

1. The total cost of rescuing a stranded Matt Damon in all of his films (including Saving Private Ryan, Interstellar and The Martian) is an estimated $900 billion.
2.