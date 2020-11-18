Website of the Year

Sideswipe: November 19: Shovel-ready? Not on your spade

2 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

This picture was snapped on SH43, the Forgotten World Highway, heading east from Whangamomona to Taumarunui. The shovel-ready stage of a building project is where workers can be employed and construction can begin.

