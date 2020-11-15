Sideswipe: November 16: They both start with V...

When Fox News can't tell the difference between a virus and a vaccination you know we are in trouble.

Now that's fuel economy

The Eximus IV, a student-built railroad car that has been setting records for fuel efficiency since 2016, has once again proven itself the world's most efficient vehicle in the annual Delsbo Electric contest. Every year, teams from all around the world travel to a specially-built track in Sweden to test their ultra-energy-efficient vehicles designed to cover the longest possible distance on as little fuel as possible. Contestants are tasked with driving their vehicles on a 3.36km rail track to keep rolling resistance to a minimum, while carrying a total of six passengers, with an average weight of 50kg per person. All vehicles competing in the Delsbo Electric competition were incredibly fuel-efficient, using less energy than the headlights in an ordinary car, but none could come close to the winner. In theory, Eximus IV can transport a person nearly halfway around the world using the energy contained in just one litre of petrol.

Did you know…

1. Elephants are tremendous distance swimmers. They can swim for up to six hours and 48km. They are so buoyant that if they tire in the water, they can just rest by floating and will not sink. They can also use their trunk as a snorkel and dive.

2. Production of alarm clocks in the US stopped in 1942, to direct resources towards the war effort. In 1944, production was restarted because of the number of workers arriving late because of broken alarm clocks, and being unable to buy new ones.

3. In the Falklands, an abandoned minefield has accidentally become a penguin sanctuary. The mines were set in the Falklands conflict and have remained there since, keeping humans away. The local Magellanic penguins are too small to set them off and have thrived in the area.

4. In 2013, Detroit was so broke it was unable to print out death certificates because it couldn't pay the company that provided the special embossed paper they were printed on.

5. Science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was an on-again off-again member of MENSA. He drifted in and out of active membership because of some unpleasant members who were "brain-proud and aggressive about their IQs".