Sideswipe: November 11: Kiwi map inside a kiwi

"This morning even my Kiwifruit is patriotic," writes Laurie Muir.

Ana Samways
By:

Capital punishment is brutal

The brutal beheading adopted during the French Revolution was first used in 1792, and remained an option until France abolished capital punishment in 1981. Guards would give condemned prisoners hope that