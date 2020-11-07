Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 9: Strange allergy to the sun

2 minutes to read

"This Kauri tree on Great Barrier looking surprised at the number of tourists there at Labour weekend! " writes Clayton Wakefield.

Ana Samways
By:

Strange allergies

People who are allergic to the sun develop distinct red welts within minutes of exposure to the sun, regardless of the outside temperature. This is different to heat rash, a commonly misattributed condition