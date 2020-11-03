Sideswipe: November 4: Crocheted Covid-19 Christmas decorations

Sold at Urban Crafter in Dunedin.

Bet you didn't know that...

Today is King Tut Day. But not commemorating the young Egyptian king's birthday. On this day in 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his crew discovered the entrance to King Tutankhamun's tomb. This monumental discovery was one of the great archaeological achievements of the 20th century, and remains a huge attraction. The Tut's stone sarcophagus contained three coffins: the outermost pair were made of gilded wood and the inner coffin was crafted from solid gold. Over the head and shoulders of the mummy was the ornate gold death mask that many people associate with Tutankhamen. The mummy was placed inside the Russian nesting doll-style coffins, and everything was put inside a large quartzite stone sarcophagus with a pink granite top.

Tweet Goodness

"Trump may be waiting for US election day, but a party that bears his name has already been beaten in my electorate of Kelston. Trump NZ Party leader Kevin Brett received 46 votes, 17,448 less than winner Carmel Sepuloni. Brett did, though, beat Social Credit's candidate by 20 votes," tweeted Scott Hamilton RTM @SikotiHamiltonR.

Is it me you're sniffing for?

Never too late to merchandise a classic into a range of smellies.

When genders collide

A reader has a remedy for patriarchy chicken. "I've been using it for around a decade and it's never failed me. (Disclaimer, I am a tall blonde woman, so privilege may count for something with this hack). If you use what I call the "death stare" and walk with purpose, men get out if your way. Just stare straight ahead and act like you don't see them (it helps if your internal monologue is something sassy and fabulous at this point). So long as you walk fast and purposefully they MOVE OUT OF YOUR WAY. For full scientific analysis I have tried this on queen street with the same outfit multiple days walking normally one day and with the death stare the next. If you have a resting face just try walking fast!

Saying to revive

Recalling the "fried buttcracks" answer to the child's "what's for lunch?" question which featured in Sideswipe, Elizabeth from Whangarei writes: "My mother said that when she was a child in Gloucestershire, and hassling her mother who was busy trying to get lunch on a washday, my gran would answer to the question "what's for lunch?" with a very terse "Cat's behind and cabbage!" Another of my gran's very descriptive sayings, to a small fidgety child, was to "stop faffing about like a fart in a bottle!"