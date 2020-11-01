Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 2: Chip selection in Invercargill, next level

3 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

Generations collide? More like genders collide

Deborah can relate to last week's Sideswipe Generations Collide too. "I walked in Queen St during my lunch hour in my early 60s for a decade, up until recently.