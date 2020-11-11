Website of the Year

Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 12: Teenage Mutant Ninja loafers

Ana Samways
Ugly Face Club

In Liverpool in 1745 there was such a thing as The Ugly Faces Club, with some worthy members described thus: Mathew Strong, merchant: "A tawny complexion, sharp nose, flook mouth, irregular bad