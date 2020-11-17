Sideswipe: How men's deodorant really works

Romance-free kid raising

Platonic or elective co-parenting is a new way of having and raising children which involves two people conceiving (naturally or artificially) and taking joint physical, financial and emotional responsibility for raising them, but without being romantically involved. A growing number of people are turning to specialised websites like Modamily to find like-minded people. This platonic co-parenting is seen by experts as a consequence of many people's realisation that the person you have kids with doesn't have to be the person you grow old with, or even someone you live with. Professor Susan Golombok, director of the University of Cambridge's Centre for Family Research, says that platonic co-parenting may actually be a better way to raise children than the traditional family. "These are well-adjusted families, sometimes more so than traditional ones. These are wanted children. The biggest concern is whether these children might be stigmatised, judged or bullied because of their family."

Virtue signaling with a touch of green washing

"In a world where we get mixed messages, Countdown scores 10/10 for this one," writes Allyson Kiely. "Please close the freezer door to keep carbon emissions low while you chose which slab of Spanish pork you'd like to buy. What was the carbon emission level for packaging, freezing, exporting the pork ribs halfway around the world, and into our supermarkets?"

Not so romantic a song really

Another song which at first listen sounds like a heartfelt farewell before a fairly long trip turns bittersweet is John Denver's Leaving on a Jet Plane, written in 1966. The singer admits that "so many times I've let you down / So many times I've played around", perhaps on one of these long trips. But then he promises to bring home a wedding ring? It seems hard to look forward to an engagement when you don't know if your beloved will be faithful while he's out of town. (Via Mental Floss)

Credibility of The Crown questioned

"As staunch royalists, my wife and I decided to watch The Crown," declares Dominic Witherow in the letters page of the Daily Telegraph. And they weren't prepared for the "depth of injustice" shown towards Prince Charles ... What on Earth caused them so much consternation? "The show's portrayal of his fishing technique was utterly unjustifiable. To imagine that any self-respecting fisherman would allow his line to touch down so catastrophically is bad enough, but then to suggest that such a cast could possibly result in the landing of a fine salmon is tantamount to gross - almost criminal - negligence.