Miriam Beatson writes: "This woman was walking her dog and decided she could have her morning swim and her morning walk at the same time."

Rom-coms wrong

Would you willingly dive into a romance with someone who has different political and moral values than you? Most of our friendships and relationships to some extent rely on people having almost similar or compatible interests and beliefs. According to science, the "opposites attract" trope trotted out in romantic comedies doesn't hold up. Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula believes "people who have shared interests, temperaments and all that do tend to be more likely to date". Studies show that friends and romantic partners tend to share core beliefs, values and hobbies. In addition, some suggest that people go for others with similar personalities. New research actually points to opposites repelling. "In a world where social, political, and cultural awareness is much more evident, it is less likely that people will fall for someone who thinks very differently from them."

Names on verge of extinction

The names that didn't receive any registrations in the United Kingdom in 2021 include: Piers, Elliott, Clive, Maurice, Roger, Clifford, Dwayne, Vernon and Daryl. And for girls, Maud, Tina, Pauline, Doreen, Doris, Edna, Glynis, Bertha, Kerry and Gertrude.

Wrong words, but we get it

"My girlfriend in Thailand put my sunglasses on one day and said, 'Do I look like bacteria'? I said, 'What'? She said, You know, Bacteria Beckom'."

"My son called a hair-dryer a Blow-towel."

"My daughter drinks soda water then sighs and says, 'Mmm, spicy'."

"My middle child referenced the Mongrel Mob as the Mumble Mob and that's what we called it from then on."

"My friend's daughter breathes through her nostrils."

"We still use the term 'conky minker' in our house. It's a concrete mixer, in case you're wondering."

"My sister still sprinkles canine pepper on her stew."