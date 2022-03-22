Internet Slang Guide for FBI

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the FBI released their internal 83-page guide to internet slang ... Here are a few notables:

BMUS - beam me up, Scotty

EMFBI - excuse me for butting in

JC - Jesus Christ/just curious/just chilling

MOS - mom over shoulder

PS - photoshop/play station/post script

SMG - sub-machine gun

TOTES FRESH - totally precious

YOYO - you're on your own

WYLABOCTGWTR - would you like a bowl of cream to go with that remark?

Drinking for Ukraine in Governor's Bay

According to the Ōtoromiro Hotel, The Zelensky allegedly tastes like Gatorade, but it does pack a punch, vodka and blue curacao up top and yellow chartreuse with lemon juice and sugar syrup down below.

Waterbed nostalgia

Diane writes: "In 1972, when we were married, we purchased a bedroom suite from a retail store in Willis St, Wellington which included a king-size waterbed. It was a "Dream Merchant" and I think the supplier was Christchurch based. It was marketed as "not suitable for children or over-enthusiastic adults" and we were told that it was the 17th sold in NZ (I think we were even given a certificate to that effect). We were even warned that we needed to check that our bedroom floor was strong enough. We didn't have a heater for it, I can't remember whether that was because they were not available in 1972 or because we couldn't afford one. In the winter we used an electric blanket - not recommended. We've been married 50 years in October and still have the furniture but long since replaced the water bed with a conventional mattress."

Cut above the rest

"Am I the peasant?" John Riley of Edgecumbe ponders. "My sister raised the subject during idle chat recently. Why do diagonally cut sandwiches appear to offer better value than straight cut? Without reference to the long-remembered hypotenuse and the sins of cosines it is difficult to credit anything other than optical illusion. Probably explains why food retailers use the diagonal presentation most frequently, and my dear wife always gives me a rap when I cut my sammies straight."