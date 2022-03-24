Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: March 25: Cute things your kids used to call things

3 minutes to read
My daughter called hydrangeas "high strangers".

My eldest used to call my pocket knife (a Swiss Army knife) my "salami knife".

My daughter used to say "square words" for swear words

My daughter used to say "tarantula rain" instead of torrential.

