Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 24: Ginger the elephant

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

What is that funny feeling?

Is it a change in vibe or a permanent shift? Toronto writer Elamin Abdelmahmoud was born during the longest period of global stability. Now, he says, it appears