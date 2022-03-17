Worst duvet cover ever. Photo /Supplied

Proverbs from around the world

Every fire is the same size when it starts — Seneca, North America.

Youth is intoxication without wine; old age, wine without intoxication — Peru.

We cannot love that which we do not know — Guinea.

Second thoughts are best — Greek.

Do not propose to a girl whose home you have not seen — Yaunde.

Silence never makes mistakes — India.

Adversity makes men, prosperity monsters — France.

The threshold is the tallest mountain — Slovenia.

Not the mouse is the thief, but the hole in the wall — Aramaic.

Praise does a wise man good but a fool harm — Italy.

He is young enough who has health, and he is rich enough who has no debts — Denmark.

God gives the wine but not the bottle — Germany.

Experience is a comb which nature gives us when we are bald — China.

Parcel mis-delivered

Jocelyn writes: "It's a bit of a long shot but wanted to try and unite a parcel with its rightful owner. My elderly friend had it delivered to her, took it to NZ Post to advise it was her address, but not her name ... it was re-delivered to her. Maybe through your column, the parcel can reach its intended owner (Isaac MacDonald)."

Worst duvet cover ever

Something stinks

Karly Sindy paid extra to use the word FART on her license plate. Then, the North Carolina DMV sent her a notice on accounts of complaints they'd received from other motorists regarding her plate.

The DMV wanted her to explain the importance of the word in order to allow her to keep it. So, Sindy and her friends put their heads together. They decided to tell the DMV that it was an acronym for their (completely made up) group: Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails.

Though it started as faux, the group went on to have regular meetings (attended by no less than 15 people!), a mailing list, a website and merchandise. Sindy is currently still awaiting DMV's final decision about keeping FART.

Electric cars are not the answer

Not all readers are convinced about electric cars ...

1. "Anything that increases our electricity usage is effectively using coal. NZ makes the last 25 per cent of its electricity by burning highly polluting Indonesian coal. Much worse than gas or petrol."

2. "If you think electric vehicles are environmentally friendly, then you need to find out how much copper and rare earth minerals are needed to build them."

3. "And then there's the disposal of batteries. Huge problem."