Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 17: Smile, would ya?

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

A reader writes: "There's this one man who lives nearby. Every time, without fail, he tells me to smile but not just that. It's "Oh for goodness sake smile! What's wrong? It's a beautiful day.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.