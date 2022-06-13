Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 14: Duckface

2 minutes to read
Excuse me, sir, there's a duck in my sink.

Excuse me, sir, there's a duck in my sink.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Prison bra rule

News nostalgia: In 1975, Scharlette Holdman, executive director of Hawaii's ACLU, tried to visit a prisoner in an all-male Hawaiian prison, at the prisoner's request. While being searched it was discovered that