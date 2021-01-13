Website of the Year

Sideswipe: January 14: Creative hedge trimming

3 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

Expressions you never hear

8. Precedented times
7. Chartered territory
6. A non-innocent bystander
5. A non-eager beaver
4. Incompletely surrounded
3. A brunette bombshell
2. A charm defensive
1. A single whammy
Adam Sharp @AdamCSharp

Evading stay-at-home rules

Quebec police issued 750