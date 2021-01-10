Sideswipe: January 09: Losing your head on your big day

That's right, celebrate you legal union with headless Wedding Cake Topper candles, spotted on Trade Me.

Marriage is…

1. I have a cold and it's pretty bad but my wife has a husband with a cold and apparently that's way worse.

2. Sent my husband nudes and he asked me which mole I was worried about.

3. Commercial break…Husband: *silent*…fight scene…Husband: *completely and utterly silent*…quiet dialogue scene…Husband: so let me tell you about the history of rockets…"

4. My wife asked me if she had any 'annoying' habits and then got all offended during the power point presentation.

5. My husband annoyed me last night so I adjusted the toaster settings slightly this morning.

6. My husband surprised me with a night out to celebrate the anniversary of our first date. I was reminded of the man I fell in love with. We arrived at the theatre and learned the movie was playing at a different location a full hour earlier. I was reminded of the man I married.

7. There are two kinds of people. The ones that pack six days before a trip, and the ones that wake up day-of and realise they need to do a load of laundry. And they marry each other.

Covid Biddy bids

Twitter a tool for FBI

The FBI is seeking to identify people who instigating violence in Washington, D.C on Twitter: "We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information…" One tweeter didn't think finding the main perp should be too hard. "There's a big white house at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, you can't miss it. Orange haired man inside, 310+ pounds, 5'10 but wears 2 inch lifts, tiny hands, ill fitting suit, bad fake tan. Whines. Answers to "Don" or "John Barron." It's him. 8 billion witnesses."

Delusions spread

"Folie à deux" aka Shared Delusional Disorder, which is a mental disorder where a delusional inducer influences secondary individuals into believing the delusion. It occurs most commonly between two people, but can occur between many people ("folie à plusieurs").