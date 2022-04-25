Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 26: What's this a drawing of?

3 minutes to read
Redditor bort-bort-bort shared a picture that his 10-year-old daughter drew. Can you figure out what it is? (Answer below)

Redditor bort-bort-bort shared a picture that his 10-year-old daughter drew. Can you figure out what it is? (Answer below)

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Waiting too long to inherit?

A couple with a huge mortgage have realised their parents will not pass on their inheritance money before they have paid it off themselves. Homeowners Joshua Hudson and Emma