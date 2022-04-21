Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 22: Protesting everyday annoyances

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Joke falls very flat

The CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in British Columbia attempted a joke on International Women's Day that ended up costing him his job. Vivek Sharma welcomed people to the