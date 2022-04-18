Weirdness from a party at home

"I had a party and the door of my fridge opened in such a way that it blocked movement in the kitchen. So, in the middle of the night about four friends decided to disassemble the fridge door and reattach it to the other hinge so we could all reach the beer better. Success!"

"I saw a man vigorously dancing, so hard that he kicked his shoe off and it flew up in the air, he caught it and then answered it like a phone."

"That time we convinced our drunk mate you could make champagne by putting wine in his SodaStream."

"I once witnessed some friends trying to peel potatoes in the washing machine on a fast spin."

"I knew a guy who went to a party and cleaned the host's fridge, and organised all the jars of mayonnaise."

"Did you know it's very easy to open a party popper, replace the streamers with hummus, and close it up again? Very easy to slowly and secretly do it with several bowls full of the things, as it builds up to midnight on New Year's Eve. Complete carnage. "

How to spot a fibber

Lip pursing: People sometimes press their lips together when they are trying to withhold information.

Question inflections: When a person ends their sentences as if they're asking a question, it shows that they're not so confident about what they're saying. They're subconsciously asking, "Do you believe me?"

Lack of personal pronouns: This is especially apparent in writing. They might email you and say, "Can't make that deadline. Lots of issues with suppliers." As opposed to this: "I won't be able to get this to you by tomorrow. I've had issues with suppliers."

Sudden distancing: If a person suddenly leans or physically takes a step back, they may be distancing themselves because they are uncomfortable lying.

Fear microexpressions: Microexpressions are brief, involuntary facial expressions that give away a person's true emotions. Liars are often afraid of being caught, so they may express fear through small movements, like raising their eyebrows or wrinkling their forehead.