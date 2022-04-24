Send it back to the kitchen!

True stories of when customers send back their food and why.

"Lady sent her burger back because it had sesame seeds on the bun, which she insisted were 'made from pork' and she didn't eat pork. We all started doubting our own sanity after a few minutes of back and forth, but rest assured folks, there is indeed no pork in sesame seeds."

"I did this once out of ignorance. I sent a plate back because I told the waiter that they hadn't rinsed their dishes properly. The food tasted like soap. The waiter looked puzzled and brought me back another plate, which still tasted like dish liquid. And that was the day I first tasted coriander."

Someone sent a meal back because it "didn't taste like anything" and it turned out they had Covid.

Tallest family

The Trapp family in Esko, Minnesota is officially the tallest family in the world with an average height of 203.29 cm (6ft 8.03in). Krissy Trapp loves saying that she is the shortest person in the world's tallest family. At 191.2 cm (6ft 3in), she definitely qualifies as very tall, especially for a woman, but she is indeed the shortest of her immediate family. Her husband, Scott, is a towering 202.7cm (6ft 8in), while her two daughters, Savanna and Molly, measure 203.6cm (6ft 8in) and 197.26 cm (6ft 6in), respectively. The youngest member of the Trapp family, Adam Trapp, is also the tallest at 221.71cm (7ft 3in). Together, they have a combined height equal to the length of half a tennis court.

An Ode to NZ Sports Teams' Nicknames

All Blacks, Tall Blacks, Small Blacks, Wheel Blacks; Ice Blacks, Diamond Blacks, Iron Blacks, more...

Black Caps, Mat Blacks, Black Fins, Blackjacks; Black Sticks, Socks, Cocks, more in store...

Tall Ferns, Small Ferns, Silver Ferns, Football Ferns; White Ferns, Black Ferns, still to come...

All Whites, Futsal Whites, Ice Ferns, Kiwi Ferns; Silver Fins, Black Fins, Silver Blades ... DONE! By Renton Brown of Pukekohe.