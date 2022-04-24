Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 25: Where is Jessica Mutch-McKay?

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Send it back to the kitchen!

True stories of when customers send back their food and why.

"Lady sent her burger back because it had sesame seeds on the bun, which she insisted