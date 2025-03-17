Shortland Street cast and crew members have been informed of proposed changes to staffing on the hit television show.
On Tuesday, TVNZ confirmed via a statement that South Pacific Pictures (SPP), who produce the soap opera, “has entered into consultation with individuals who are part of the Shortland Street production and on permanent employment contracts”.
The broadcaster said the proposed staffing changes come after recent changes to the format of the TV show. Shortland Street had aired five episodes a week, Monday through Friday, since 1992, but returned to screens in 2025 on a reduced schedule, airing Monday through Wednesday.
“We’ve made changes to Shortland Street’s format to enable the show to continue in 2025. This includes reshaping the series into a three-episode-a-week format. The result is a shorter production period and the need for South Pacific Pictures to now make changes to cast and crew on permanent employment terms in line with this.” the statement said.