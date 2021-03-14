Sharon Osbourne claims she was 'blindsided' by Piers Morgan questions on The Talk

When Sharon Osbourne came to the defense of disgraced TV host Piers Morgan on Twitter, she didn't realise that she had started something that would spiral out of control and potentially end her own television career.

In the aftermath of Morgan's departure from Good Morning Britain, Osbourne tweeted: "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

Piers Morgan was forced to resign from his role as host on Good Morning Britain after he accused Megan Markle of lying about her mental health issues. Photo by MWE/GC Images

It should have come as no surprise then, when the topic of Morgan's verbal attack on Meghan Markle was raised by Osbourne's The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood just a day later. Tactfully putting Osbourne on the spot, Underwood questioned her allegiance to Morgan on The Talk last Wednesday.

Initially things remained civil between the two women, with Osbourne responding: "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No," Osbourne said of Morgan's remarks on The Talk. "It's not my opinion ... I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."

But Underwood was not done yet, she dug deeper on the issue, asking: "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

What followed was a tearful and extreme response from Osbourne that has been slammed from New Zealand to Peru for the racist undertones and subtext.

"I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry 'cause if anyone should be crying it should be me," Osbourne said with tears in her eyes. "Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things."

Underwood then responded: "it is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it.

"To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist.

"But right now, I'm talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist."

Osbourne's outburst has forced CBS, the network that airs The Talk, to announce an internal review into the matter.

According to People magazine, CBS released a statement announcing the investigation: "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

Osbourne has addressed the accusations of racism, taking to Twitter to apologise on Thursday evening.

It seems that the apology did not stop Osbourne passing the blame to others, however, as she pointed the finger squarely at CBS.

"I blame the network for it," Osbourne told Variety. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with... planning the segment."

The Talk's producers did in fact ask Osbourne prior to taping if she was willing to discuss Morgan. Osbourne agreed but was "caught off guard" by the manner in which Underwood approached the discussion.

"I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions," she said. "I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter... They had me there for 20 minutes."

On a Friday episode of her The World According To Sheryl podcast, Underwood thanked the public for their support and said she still considers Osbourne a "friend".