Donald Trump speaks out about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: 'She's no good''

The former president has shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah. Photos / Getty Images

Until now, Donald Trump has avoided speaking publicly about Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah because he "doesn't want to be cancelled", according to his former aide.

But now Trump's former senior adviser Jason Miller has revealed the ex-president's thoughts on the interview in an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast, reports the Daily Mail.

Miller claimed Trump gave him permission to "make a little news" by sharing his reaction to the interview, but decided it wasn't a good idea.

"When I was talking to the president this morning ... he's like: "Yeah, [Meghan's] no good. I said that and now everybody's seeing it.

"But you realise if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled. Look at Piers [Morgan]," Miller recalled.

The controversial British news anchor left his job at Good Morning Britain last week amid backlash over his comments about Meghan's interview.

He said he "didn't believe a word" of what Meghan said about her experiences of racism from the royal family and her suicidal feelings while she was pregnant with Archie.

During the interview, Meghan shared some shocking revelations. Photo / CBS

Trump famously called Meghan "nasty" in 2019.

Miller, who was Trump's chief spokesperson during his 2016 campaign and his senior adviser in 2020, claimed Trump told him he was "on Team Piers".

"Piers is the best, he's the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticised Meghan Markle. This is just the latest chapter of woke culture."

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Morgan resigned from the show a day after storming off set during an on-air argument with co-host Alex Beresford, who called him out for "continuing to trash" Meghan Markle.

The UK's communications regulator Ofcom received more than 41,000 complaints, including one from Meghan herself, following the clash.

It's said that Meghan raised concerns with ITV about the impact Morgan's comments could have on the issue of mental health and on those attempting to deal with their own struggles with it.