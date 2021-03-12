Meghan Markle reveals the one item she wants to hand down to her daughter

The heirloom is from before she met Harry - but Princess Diana would have loved it too. Photo / Instagram

Of all her precious possessions, there's one that Meghan Markle wants to pass down to her daughter - and it's something she bought long before she met Harry.

Following the couple's announcement that they are expecting a baby girl, an interview with Markle from 2015 has resurfaced, during which she revealed the special item she hoped to pass down to her daughter one day.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in 2015, the former actress, who was then a star in "Suits", revealed she owns a Cartier French Tank watch, which she hopes to give to her daughter one day.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she told the magazine. "When I found out 'Suits' had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she added.

She explained she gave the watch to herself and had it engraved on the back - "To M.M. From M.M." - and she always wanted to give it to her daughter one day.

Meghan Markle gifted herself the Cartier watch. Photo / Getty Images

"I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them," she said in the interview.

For Markle, there's a message of self-empowerment in the piece she wants to hand down to her daughter.

Despite not having a royal connection, like many other items the girl will no doubt inherit, the timepiece would have been a favourite of the girl's grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Lady Di was known to wear a Cartier Tank watch as well, and was photographed with it a number of times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have son Archie, and will have a little girl in mid-2021.