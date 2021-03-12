Kiwi Victoria Secret model Georgia Fowler: 'Social media has made me scared of having daughters'

Georgia Fowler explains how she tries to strike the right balance with social media. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand-born Victoria Secret supermodel Georgia Fowler has opened up about the negative side of social media, saying it has made her "scared of having daughters".

Fowler said in an interview that the pressure social media puts on young women is something that worries her a lot.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, the Kiwi model said "Instagram can be a really positive thing for creatives" but added that it comes with a lot of downsides, especially for young women.

"It does worry me on the flipside if there are very young girls posting images of themselves, that may be a bit too provocative for their age," the model, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, said.

"That part... oh, god, that scares the s**t out of me if I ever have girls," she added.

Fowler admitted there is a lot of her life that doesn't make it on to her social media profiles as she tries to find a balance between connecting with her audience while maintaining her privacy.

"It's a fine line between over-sharing and connecting with your followers, who want to see your real life. So it's always a seesaw, trying to figure out that balance," she said.

The New Zealand supermodel is in a relationship with Sydney restaurateur Nathan Dalah.

The couple have recently added a puppy to their family unit.