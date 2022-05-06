Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Severance review: Work creep and the meaning of corridors

5 minutes to read
Severance. Photo / Supplied

Severance. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna follow a long and winding corridor to its natural conclusion.

SCORES
Time spent in corridors: 5
Significance of corridors: 5
Agreement on meaning of corridors: 0

SHE SAW
Hollywood's compulsion to retell old stories and turn

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.